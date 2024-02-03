M 5.1 earthquake reported east of Oklahoma City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a preliminary M 5.1 earthquake a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. Friday east of Oklahoma City.
The National Weather Service office in Wichita posted about the earthquake on social media, stating the quake started at 11:24 p.m.
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:24 PM with an epicenter just east of Oklahoma City.— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 3, 2024
Our sister station KJRH-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma asked viewers if they felt the earthquake.
The USGS also reported a M 2.8 earthquake around 11:36 p.m., again about 60 miles east northeast of Oklahoma City north of Interstate 40.
—