M 5.1 earthquake reported east of Oklahoma City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a preliminary M 5.1 earthquake a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. Friday east of Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita posted about the earthquake on social media, stating the quake started at 11:24 p.m.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:24 PM with an epicenter just east of Oklahoma City. — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 3, 2024

Our sister station KJRH-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma asked viewers if they felt the earthquake.

The USGS also reported a M 2.8 earthquake around 11:36 p.m., again about 60 miles east northeast of Oklahoma City north of Interstate 40.

