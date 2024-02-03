Watch Now
M 5.1 earthquake reported east of Oklahoma City

A M 5.1 earthquake was recorded just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 about 60 miles east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a preliminary M 5.1 earthquake a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. Friday east of Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service office in Wichita posted about the earthquake on social media, stating the quake started at 11:24 p.m.

Our sister station KJRH-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma asked viewers if they felt the earthquake.

The USGS also reported a M 2.8 earthquake around 11:36 p.m., again about 60 miles east northeast of Oklahoma City north of Interstate 40.

