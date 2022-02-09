Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship grand champion to score 1-year contract in new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship comes with high stakes for participants.

Not only does the grand champion receive $46,000, but they also will win a one-year contract in a Concourse B restaurant at the new Kansas City International Airport, which is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in a little more than a year.

Presented by the Outstanding Hospitality Management Group, Kansas City Barbecue Society and Old-World Spices & Seasonings, the goal is to offer a “uniquely Kansas City barbecue experience to visitors at the airport,” Outstanding Hospitality President and CEO Milan Patel said in a statement. “Our commitment to ‘local means local’ is evident in our many partnerships to deliver the food and beverage offerings at the New Terminal at KCI and extending into this competition."

Each year, a new grand champion will be awarded a one-year contract to showcase their award-winning recipes for travelers at the region's main air-travel hub.

Additionally, the restaurant will house The Barbeque Hall of Fame — comprised of images, memorabilia and information about the Kansas City Barbecue Society, American Royal World Series of Barbecue and Operation BBQ Relief, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department.

“From the inception of the New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport, we have been intent on having local flavor throughout the facility,” KCMO Director of Aviation Pat Klein said in a statement. “Having competition-winning barbecue offerings that change each year perfectly fits the bill.”

The Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship will take place June 10-11 at the Worth Harley-Davidson.

Only 35 spots are available. Teams may enter beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 with registration set to close at midnight on Feb. 20.

There are several eligibility requirements for the Made for KC BBQ Championship competition:



Competitors must be based in Kansas or Missouri;

Located within 60 miles of KCI;

Registered as a pitmaster with the Kansas City Barbecue Society for at least one year prior to the date of the competition;

Competed in a minimum of three KCBS-sanctioned barbeque competitions during the last three years (2019-2021).

All qualified entries will be placed into a drawing at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, which will be shown on Facebook Live to determine the 35 competitors.