Magic of Lights to come to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An annual Christmas lights display will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time this holiday season.

Magic of Lights takes place in multiple cities across the country during the end of November and into December, and this year will be hosted by the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event will feature multiple light displays and digital animations over a route extending more than a mile, according to a release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Created with nearly one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that can't be missed this holiday season," the release said.

The event at Arrowhead will last from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24.

Ticket sales open Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $25 per car, but will increase closer to Christmas, according to the release. Tickets must be bought in advance.

Chiefs season ticket holders will have access to a presale starting Oct. 28 with "exclusive pricing."

More details about the event can be found here.