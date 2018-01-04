Major roadwork ahead in 2018

There are some major construction projects slated for 2018 on both sides of the state line. Here's a look at some of the largest that may impact your drive this year.
Buck O'Neil Bridge:
Who: MoDOT
What: MoDOT will begin some urgent repairs to the Buck O'Neil (Broadway) Bridge over the Missouri River. These repairs are only a short-term fix that includes repairs to the expansion joints, cable keep replacements and partial scour remediation. The repairs are necessary due to the considerable age of the structure (60+) and the structural problems and riverbed erosion issues.
When: The project begins approximately May 1st of this year with lane closures beginning in mid-July through December.
Where: SB US-169 will be closed to all traffic at the south Richards Road Exit. You will still be able to get to the downtown airport on the southbound lanes. Drivers will need to use 9 Highway or I-29/35 to get across the Missouri River and into the downtown loop. Two lanes of northbound US-169 will remain open during the project.
Northbound traffic will stay in the northbound lanes through October of the year, then MoDOT will cross them over to the southbound lanes through the remaining construction time.
Detour: Drivers should use 9 Highway to the Heart of America Bridge or I-29/35 over the Christopher Bond Bridge to detour the closures.
What: Replace the westbound viaduct across the Kansas River extending east to connect Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. During this time KDOT will be closing the Westbound lanes of I-70 from the Broadway interchange in KCMO to the connection to downtown KCK.
When: KDOT is scheduled to remove the westbound bridge in February of 2018. The project is expected to finish Spring of 2020.
Where: I-70 in KCK west of the KCMO downtown loop
Detour: People needing to travel west of the downtown loop are encouraged to follow the loop around to the east and get onto westbound I-670 at the interchange with US-71. There is no ramp from southbound I-35 to westbound I-670. Another option is to take I-35 southbound to I-670 using the 27th street exit south of the loop.
What: MoDOT is repairing 15 bridges along I-470 from Blue Ridge Boulevard to the I-70 interchange. Some of the bridges were constructed in the 1960s. Construction for this project caused some major slow downs last year between US-50 and Raytown Rd. Drivers can expect to see more of that this year.
When: This project began last year and will finish at the end of 2018
Where:
Kansas City Southern Railroad Bridge over I-470
Blue Ridge Boulevard Bridge
James A. Reed Bridge
Little Blue River Bridge
View High Drive Bridge
Cedar Creek Rail Road Bride
Bowlin Road Bridge on northbound I-470
Lakewood Boulevard Bridge on southbound I-470
Little Blue River Bridge on both northound and southbound lanes
U.S. 40 Bridge on both northbound and southbound lanes
I-470 Bridge over I-70, both northbound and southbound lanes
What: MoDOT is gearing up to begin work on a section of I-435 in the south part of the loop. Included in the construction will be multiple bridge replacements/repairs, resurfacing, and adding additional pavement to help with congestion in the area. The stretch of road averages 144,000 cars each day.
When: The project is set to begin in Spring of 2018 and be fully completed by late Spring 2020.
Where: Kansas state line to the Three Trails Crossing interchange (Grandview Triangle)
What: KDOT is in the middle of a large pavement replacement project on I-435 in Overland park. Work includes replacing the deteriorating pavement, bridge deck patching and resurfacing. Traffic will again be shifted onto a new split lane configuration.
In 2018 they will be working on the westbound lanes, which means both directions will be reduced to three lanes once the project begins. Those lanes will be shifted to the south. The westbound through lanes will be crossed over onto the eastbound lanes. There will also be lane reduction for on/off ramps and a 21-day closure of Antioch Rd WB I-435 on/off ramps. Speed will be reduced to 55 MPH.
When: The project began in 2017 and is set to finish in November of 2018
Where: I-435 between Metcalf and US-69. In 2018 they will be repaving the westbound lanes.
Detour: Driver may experience delays of 10-15 minutes through the work zone area, maybe more during rush hour commutes. If you wish to detour you can use US-69, College Boulevard and/or 103rd St.
What: MoDOT is creating a diverging diamond interchange to help enhance capacity and safety for the nearly 100,000 drivers that use this interchange every day. The project will also provide three continuous through lanes in each direction through the interchange. 210 highway is a freight corridor that service multimodal freight hubs. Construction crews are also changing access at Randolph Road so there are fewer signal challenges.
When: Construction began in the fall of 2016 and is set to wrap up in November of 2018
Where: I-435/210 Hwy interchange in Randolph, MO
Cost: This project will use MoDOT funding through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which is a combination of state and federal funding.
What: MoDOT is putting in a Diverging Diamond Interchange with a roundabout. The current interchange was built in 1969 and becomes extremely congested. Crews will all include off-street shared-use trails to enhance connectivity of pedestrians and cyclists. One of the busiest parks in Lee's Summit is located at the northeast corner of the interchange.
When: Construction because in May of 2017 and is set to finish in October of 2018.
Where: US-50/US-291 Hwy interchange in Lee's Summit
Cost: $16 million ($8 million from City of Lee's Summit, $6.8 million from MARC STP, $1.22 million from MoDOT)
What: Rehabilitation of the bridge and safety improvements to the interchange of I-70 and Route F, including changing the interchange into a diverging diamond. The existing diamond interchange has had a total of 102 crashes over the past 5 years. The new interchange will improve safety and provide some much need rehab to the old bridge structure.
When: Work is slated to begin in April of 2018 with the project ending in the fall.