Major roadwork ahead in 2018

There are some major construction projects slated for 2018 on both sides of the state line. Here's a look at some of the largest that may impact your drive this year.



Buck O'Neil Bridge:



Who: MoDOT



What: MoDOT will begin some urgent repairs to the Buck O'Neil (Broadway) Bridge over the Missouri River. These repairs are only a short-term fix that includes repairs to the expansion joints, cable keep replacements and partial scour remediation. The repairs are necessary due to the considerable age of the structure (60+) and the structural problems and riverbed erosion issues.



When: The project begins approximately May 1st of this year with lane closures beginning in mid-July through December.



Where: SB US-169 will be closed to all traffic at the south Richards Road Exit. You will still be able to get to the downtown airport on the southbound lanes. Drivers will need to use 9 Highway or I-29/35 to get across the Missouri River and into the downtown loop. Two lanes of northbound US-169 will remain open during the project. Northbound traffic will stay in the northbound lanes through October of the year, then MoDOT will cross them over to the southbound lanes through the remaining construction time. Detour: Drivers should use 9 Highway to the Heart of America Bridge or I-29/35 over the Christopher Bond Bridge to detour the closures. Cost: $7 million (50:50 split with KCMO) Buck O'Neil Bridge Factsheet Lewis & Clark Viaduct Replacement:

Who: KDOT

What: Replace the westbound viaduct across the Kansas River extending east to connect Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri. During this time KDOT will be closing the Westbound lanes of I-70 from the Broadway interchange in KCMO to the connection to downtown KCK.

When: KDOT is scheduled to remove the westbound bridge in February of 2018. The project is expected to finish Spring of 2020.

Where: I-70 in KCK west of the KCMO downtown loop

Detour: People needing to travel west of the downtown loop are encouraged to follow the loop around to the east and get onto westbound I-670 at the interchange with US-71. There is no ramp from southbound I-35 to westbound I-670. Another option is to take I-35 southbound to I-670 using the 27th street exit south of the loop.

Repairing the I-470 Bridges: