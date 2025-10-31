Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun back open after state inspector found problem with lap belts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun was shut down Thursday after a state inspector found multiple lap belts on the ride failed to lock tightly as required by law.

The ride and park were open Thursday night for Halloween Haunt.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said it received an email Wednesday afternoon from a woman who stated she had safety concerns about the roller coaster.

She stated in her email that she had been at the park a few weeks ago and her son's lap belt did not lock snugly around her child's waist, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

A park spokesperson sent KSHB 41 News a statement regarding the roller coaster, which reads below.

The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. Following the report of a guest concern on the ride earlier this month, our team immediately closed the ride and completed a thorough inspection before reopening it that evening. The ride is equipped with a multi-layered restraint system, and it has operated safely since the initial concern was raised.





The ride underwent a comprehensive safety review, and we implemented modifications requested by the Fire Marshall to ensure it meets or exceeds all applicable safety standards before it opened to guests this evening. Sara Gorgon, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

A Division of Fire Safety amusement ride inspector went to the amusement park Thursday and found that multiple lap belts on the ride failed to lock the belt tightly.

According to the ride inspector, over 20 lap belts on the roller coaster were not functioning properly.

After the safety violations were found, the inspector shut down the ride.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the woman's complaint about the lap belt was the first received about the ride this year.

Amusement rides must be inspected at least once a year by an approved inspector to get an operating permit.

The permits are good for one year, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The Mamba was inspected in April and a spot inspection was conducted Thursday, the Missouri Department of Public Safety said.

