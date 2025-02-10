Man, 60, arrested, charged for alleged sexual assault of 2 Lawrence elementary students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former speech and language pathologist at Praire Park Elementary in the Lawrence Public Schools district is accused of sexually assaulting two students.

The Lawrence Police Department said Mark Elliott Gridley, 60, was arrested on Saturday night.

He was charged Monday in the Douglas County District Court with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and kidnapping.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned parent on Saturday, Feb. 8, about incidents that happened Friday, Feb. 7.

Investigators were able to uncover evidence and Gridley was arrested on Saturday night.

On Monday morning, investigators learned of a second possible victim.

Charging documents revealed one of the victims was born in 2014.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the district said it relieved Gridley of his duties upon learning about the allegations.

"Our continuing focus will be on ensuring ongoing support for our students, staff, and families as we work through this concerning situation," the district said in part in the statement.

Police said a phone line has been set up for parents to report concerns about Gridley. That phone number is (785)-830-7430.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Lawrence Public Schools for comment on the matter. This story will be updated if one is received.

