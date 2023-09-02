Man accused of using explosives to damage 2 businesses in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with two counts of knowingly burning or exploding to try and blast his way into an ATM machine and for damaging a window and window frame at a second business.

Luther Coleman Turner, 38, is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Turner is accused of detonating an explosive device on June 15, 2023, that would have allowed him to get into the business, according to a court document.

Two days later, he tried to damage an Automatic Teller Machine by putting an explosive device on the machine.

After his arrest, Turner did not want to speak with detectives.

Prosecutors and police officers now black out addresses and other identifying information in court documents, meaning more details on the incident aren't available.

