Man critically injured in head-on collision Tuesday night in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crossover, head-on crash critically injured one man Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the 36-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was driving north on Troost Avenue when he crossed the center line.

The man's car collided head-on with a BMW sedan as it traveled south on Troost Avenue near East 73rd Street, police said.

The 51-year-old Raymore, Missouri, woman driving the BMW was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

