Man critically wounded Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

Officers found the victim about 3 p.m. inside a house near South 10th Street and Gilmore Avenue, a police spokesman said.

Investigators think the man was shot outside the house and managed to get inside before police and emergency medical personnel arrived.

There is no information about the circumstances of the shooting or a suspect.

The man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.