WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) shared to their website that a man has died following a single-vehicle crash on southbound I435.

According to KHP, a 33-year-old man was driving a Ram truck at a high rate of speed around 1:49 a.m. on Saturday when he drifted into the left lane. An overcorrection caused the vehicle to hit the wall of the bridge, where it rolled down the embankment and caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead. KHP confirmed he was wearing safety restraint.