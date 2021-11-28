Man dies in a Saturday fire at the London Towers Apartments in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a fire at the London Tower Apartments in Gladstone on Saturday night.

According to a press release, the Gladstone Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of NE 63rd Place at around 7:55 p.m. on a reports of smoke.

When they arrived, the 33-year-old man was found unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Police said they wouldn't immediately release the identity of the man.