KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died earlier this month while ice fishing in Northwest Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Jamesport Community Lake in Daviess County.

MSHP said 71-year-old Otto Sonnenmoser of Rushville was fishing on the ice at the northeast point of the lake when he fell through.

His death is listed as drowning.