Man files lawsuit alleging he was slammed to ground in 2021 by KCK officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a man was slammed to the ground by a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer at a hotel in 2021.

William Dickerson filed the suit against KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK and the three officers involved in the incident.

Dickerson was grilling with friends at The Hampton Inn Kansas City The Legends when a woman reportedly told the group police had been called due to a report of a person with a gun, per court documents.

Documents allege officers only approached Dickerson upon arrival before they "aggressively began putting their hands on [Dickerson] and placed him in handcuffs."

Dickerson cooperated with the questions asked by police, assuring them he did not have a gun or any other weapons on him, as he was forced to sit on the curb.

Moments later, Dickerson told officers he had to go to the bathroom, but he was ignored.

Dickerson said he couldn't hold his bladder any longer and stood up, which is when an officer allegedly grabbed him and slammed him to the ground.

Another officer allegedly pushed Dickerson's face into the ground, causing him to bust his lip and chip a tooth, according to the lawsuit.

As a result of the slam, Dickerson said he felt dizzy, lost consciousness and was hospitalized for two days.

Dickerson is suing for unlawful seizure, false arrest, one count of excessive use of force, two counts of supervisory and municipal liability and one count of failure to intervene.

KSHB 41 has reached out to KCKPD and the Unified Government for comment on the lawsuit.

This story will be updated if responses are received.

