Man found dead inside Kansas City, Kansas, home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home early Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of North 58th Street on a shooting call shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male dead inside a home.

A person of interest is in custody and detectives with KCKPD Major Case Unit continue to investigate.

No other details have been released, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

