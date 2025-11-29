Man found dead inside SUV after single-vehicle crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's traffic division is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 38th Street regarding an injury accident.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive white male in his 60s inside a grey SUV.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was pronounced deceased.

According to KCKPD, the initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling in the northbound lane of North 38th Street when it veered off the road into a parking lot, struck two posts and came to a rest.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—