KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday morning in Merriam, police said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 8:20 a.m.

On arrival, they found the man at a crash scene at Johnson Drive and Slater Street.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

