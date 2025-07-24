Man found stabbed to death in parking lot in the 1300 block of Admiral Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found stabbed to death in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Admiral Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on a cutting shortly after 3:00 a.m..

Upon arrival Kansas City, Missouri police officers were flagged down by a male saying someone had been attacked and needed help.

Officers located an adult male lying unresponsive in an apartment complex parking lot, suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Police say this is the 93rd homicide of the year.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

