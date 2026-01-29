Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man injured after crashing into KCK upholstery shop

556 Central Avenue, KCK.
KCKPD
556 Central Avenue, KCK.
556 Central Avenue, KCK.
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into an upholstery shop Thursday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

Shortly after 9 a.m. a vehicle was traveling east on Central Avenue, crossed over the westbound lane and crashed into Ramos Upholstery, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No workers were inside at the time of the crash.

The driver, an adult male and sole occupant of the car, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, including a check for possible impairment or a medical condition.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us