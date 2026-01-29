Man injured after crashing into KCK upholstery shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into an upholstery shop Thursday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

Shortly after 9 a.m. a vehicle was traveling east on Central Avenue, crossed over the westbound lane and crashed into Ramos Upholstery, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No workers were inside at the time of the crash.

The driver, an adult male and sole occupant of the car, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, including a check for possible impairment or a medical condition.

