Man killed after motorcycle crashes into light pole early Christmas morning

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a light pole in Kansas City, Missouri, early Christmas morning.

Authorities responded to the area of 26th Street and West Pennway regarding a crash at 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a rider of a 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling south on West Pennway when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, striking a light pole.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is ongoing.

