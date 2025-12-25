Man killed after motorcycle crashes into light pole early Christmas morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a light pole in Kansas City, Missouri, early Christmas morning.

Authorities responded to the area of 26th Street and West Pennway regarding a crash at 4:10 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a rider of a 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling south on West Pennway when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, striking a light pole.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is ongoing.

