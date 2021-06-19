Teen killed at 40th & Barber in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 6/19, 6AM: Police say upon arrival they discovered a black male in his late teens outside a residence, the victim of an apparent shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this is the 15th homicide of the year in KCK.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

