Teen killed at 40th & Barber in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 6/19, 6AM: Police say upon arrival they discovered a black male in his late teens outside a residence, the victim of an apparent shooting.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say this is the 15th homicide of the year in KCK.
A teen was found shot to death outside 40th & Barber early Saturday morning.
KCK Police were called to the scene about 1:20 Saturday morning on a shooting.
Upon arrival a teen was found dead outside.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.