Teen killed at 40th & Barber in KCK

Posted at 5:28 AM, Jun 19, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: 6/19, 6AM: Police say upon arrival they discovered a black male in his late teens outside a residence, the victim of an apparent shooting.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this is the 15th homicide of the year in KCK.

A teen was found shot to death outside 40th & Barber early Saturday morning.

KCK Police were called to the scene about 1:20 Saturday morning on a shooting.

Upon arrival a teen was found dead outside.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

