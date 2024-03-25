Man on scooter struck by vehicle, killed in Overland Park on Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa man was hit and killed while riding an electric scooter Sunday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Overland Park police department was called to the 7200 block of West 91st Street on a reported injury crash.

Officers say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on W. 91st Street toward Metcalf Avenue.

An adult male riding an electric scooter was traveling westbound on W 91st from Metcalf.

As the vehicle started to turn into a parking lot, it struck the man on the scooter. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Greggory Bennett, 39, of Lenexa.

If anyone has any information on the crash, they are encouraged to contact the Overland Park Police Traffic Unit at 913-890-1482.

