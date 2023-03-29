Man pleads after woman nearly thrown off Kansas bridge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder on Wednesday after he tried to throw a woman off a bridge into the Kansas River last year.

In exchange for his plea, three felony charges of criminal threat were dismissed against 38-year-old Adam Blake Amyx Jr..

Prosecutors said a group of women were walking across the bridge on April 14, 2022, when they encountered Amyx yelling and cursing. When one of the women approached him, Amyx tried to pick her up and throw her off the bridge, Senior District Attorney David Greenwald said.

The woman escaped and called police. Greenwald said the fall likely would have killed the woman.

Before he entered his plea, Amyx told the judge that he has mental health problems but he was on medication and was confident he could make the plea decision.

Amyx is being held in the Douglas County jail on $50,000 bond. He will be sentenced May 26.

