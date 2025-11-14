Man seriously injured in high-speed crash Friday on I-49 in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was seriously injured in a high-speed crash Friday on northbound Interstate 49 in Grandview.

Grandview police say shortly after 11 a.m., a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver encountered slower traffic near the Main Street exit.

The driver suddenly changed lanes and struck an SUV.

The driver of the original vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The driver was unrestrained and appears to have been thrown from the vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Two lanes of NB I-49, along with the east frontage road on-ramp from Main Street to northbound I-49, are closed.

The interstate and frontage road are expected to open Friday afternoon.

—