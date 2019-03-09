KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was reportedly shot multiple times on the east side of Prospect Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday and ran into a nearby convenience store for help.

Kansas City, Missouri, police who were called to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Prospect Avenue located an adult male at the gas station with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said he was shot across the street and not at the gas station.

Police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline, at 816-474-TIPS (8477).