Man strikes Blue Springs Pizza Shoppe owner Friday evening after being asked to wait for service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of Pizza Shoppe in Blue Springs was struck by a man Friday evening inside the restaurant.

A man entered the Pizza Shoppe located at 105 W. Main St. in Blue Springs around 6:30 p.m. Friday and stood at the counter, waiting to be served.

The man requested immediate service from the restaurant's female owner and was asked to wait a moment, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.

Police say the man became upset and began striking the owner.

Two or more customers at the restaurant tackled the man and helped restrain him until Blue Springs police officers arrived to the scene.

The man was taken into custody.