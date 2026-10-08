Man tries to lure elementary student into his van, investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man reportedly tried to lure an elementary school girl into his van as she walked to school Monday morning.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says officers were called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to the area of 51st and Sycamore, near the Raytown School District's Eastwood Hills Elementary School, on suspicious activity.

Eastwood Hills Principal Anika Williams says a female student reported that an unknown man offered her candy while she was walking to school.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Eastwood Hills Elementary

KCPD detectives have begun canvassing the area for any video or possible witnesses. They are working to identify the vehicle and any possible persons of interest.

The letter Williams sent to parents about the incident is included below:

"Dear Eastwood Hills Elementary School Families,



"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and because of this, I wanted to share with you a report we received this morning.



"One of our students reported that while she was walking to school this morning near 51st and Sycamore a person driving a white van tried to get her into his vehicle by offering her candy. The student ran to school and arrived safely. The student reported the incident immediately to me, and I contacted the Kansas City Police Department about the incident.



"I am proud that we have an environment where parents and students report anything that might be suspicious. This helps us keep our school a safe environment to learn and work. We do ask for your partnership in assuring that you are vigilant and aware, and that you talk to your student about stranger safety.



"We will continue to be vigilant in providing a safe environment for our students and staff."

The investigation is ongoing.

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