Manny Abarca voted out as Jackson County Legislature chair; Donna Peyton voted in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donna Peyton began Monday’s Jackson County Legislature meeting as the 2nd District At-Large legislator.

After a puzzling few minutes near the end of the meeting, she became the chairperson of the legislature.

Manny Abarca, who began Monday’s meeting as the legislative chairman, was voted out of the job by his colleagues.

Last week, Abarca accused another county legislator’s aide of offering him a $10,000 campaign “donation” in exchange for a vote.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan reported Abarca’s accusation after a July 16 news conference.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said Abarca called him the night before his news conference and spoke of “allegations of corruption involving several elected officials and other individuals,” according to Keegan's report.

Forté said he told Abarca to document the allegations and send him an email.

The sheriff’s office turned the case over to another agency.

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