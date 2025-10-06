Manufacturer to lay off 80 employees at plant in south-central Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major employer in Iola, Kansas, notified local and state officials last week it plans a round of layoffs later this year.

Gates Corporation, or Gates, notified officials on Oct. 2 that it plans to lay off 81 employees from its facility at 1450 Montana Road as of Dec. 1, 2025.

The company said it is ending HFM manufacturing at the facility.

The majority of the layoffs will happen on Dec. 1, though the company says others will be let go as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Iola is about 100 miles south of the Kansas City area in Allen County, Kansas.

Gates is a Denver-based company that makes power transmission and other components for industrial and automotive purposes.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story if one is received.

—