March 15 earthquake in Kansas City caused by mine collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Geological Survey says a M3.5 earthquake last month near Kansas City International Airport was caused by a mine collapse.

The earthquake was reported around 1:46 p.m. on March 15 and was felt by residents across the area, including employees at the airport.

In an update posted on its website, the USGS listed the cause of the quake as a mine collapse just north of Ferrelview.

The nearest mine in the area is the Martin-Marietta Stamper Mine, with access off of Interurban Road on the east and N. Win Road on the west.

The depth of the quake is estimated to be roughly one kilometer.

—