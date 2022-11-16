FAQs: What you need to know about legal recreational cannabis in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this month, Missouri voters approved a measure to make recreational cannabis legal in the state.

The vote has opened up lots of unanswered questions.

The vote has opened up lots of unanswered questions.

Here's what we've found out so far (scroll down to submit your question):

How old do you have to be?

Think of it kind of like buying and drinking alcohol. If you’re 21 and up, you can buy, grow and possess cannabis in Missouri.

When can I buy?

Realistically, you can expect to be able to walk into a dispensary and buy cannabis by mid-February 2023, so just a few months away.

When can I start growing at home?

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will start accepting applications to grow as soon as on Feb. 6. That means if as you get the license, you’re only growing for your home. You’re not selling to anybody else outside of your home. Your grow also has to be in an enclosed and locked space.

How much can I grow at home?

The state says you can have up to six flowering plants - those are the plants where you can see the buds. You’re also able to have up to 18 non-mature plants. Those are the plants that have not flowered yet, so 24 plants total.

State regulators have posted several other rules that are in the draft phase. You can read more about those rules on the state's website .

