Marine veteran recalls journey from homelessness to helping other veterans heal

Volunteers from Lowe's worked Wednesday to restore a memorial brick garden at the Veterans Community Project in south Kansas City.

Work included cleaning and repairing a flagpole and placing bricks that represent the lives of homeless veterans who have been helped by the organization, as well as the donors who made it possible.

Beth Freeman helped lead the restoration effort.

"Bring it back to life and make it nice and pretty," said Freeman, of Lowe's. "Clean it up a bit, make it more presentable for those who live here."

The volunteers used pressure washers, shovels and drills to restore the monument and picnic area that honors veterans living at the facility.

Dr. Thomas Murray, a Marine veteran who transformed his life from homelessness to running a successful chiropractic practice, is part of a VCP donation group.

Murray served 11.5 years in the Marine Corps before his military career ended abruptly due to injury.

"One minute I'm training to lead a small unit in combat. Six weeks later, no job, can't walk," Murray said.

Upon returning home, Murray began to struggle and became homeless.

"I used to sleep on the side of the interstate," Murray said.

Murray said he found unhealthy ways to cope with his situation.

"I found a way to self-medicate, which leads to all kinds of problems. I was homeless for quite a few years," he said.

But through his faith, Murray was able to make a change in his life. He even returned to the homeless camps where he once lived, documenting the conditions with cell phone videos.

"I took some videos of what it was like down there," Murray said.

Now, Murray runs his own chiropractic care practice, helping other veterans heal. On his office wall hangs a reminder of how his military service ended and what came from it.

Over the years, Murray and his wife, Wanda, have donated nearly $60,000 to support homeless veterans. Their generosity is recognized with their names on one of the bricks that Lowe's volunteers worked to restore.

"Every chance we get to donate something, we do," Murray said.

The impact of Murray's work extends beyond financial contributions. He sees firsthand how veterans' lives change when they receive help.

"They come to my office, and it gets me to cry every time. One of them said, 'I just got my apartment.' My goodness gracious, you've seen it, you know the feeling, it's a wonderful feeling," Murray said.

Murray describes himself as "a very grateful disabled American veteran," using his success to give back to those still fighting the same battles he once faced.

