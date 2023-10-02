Marion, Kansas, police chief resigns nearly 2 months after raid on newspaper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gideon Cody is out as the police chief of Marion, Kansas, after coming under intense criticism for a raid on the town's newspaper and his handling of documents and computer files taken in the raid.

Cody announced his resignation Monday to the city's mayor before the city council meeting. Cody's resignation is effective immediately.

Marion County Mayor David Mayfield wasn't able to provide any other information, but did say he didn't receive a resignation letter in the announcement.

Ofc. Zach Hudlin was appointed acting chief of police at the meeting Monday.

The case that sparked the raid involved the driving record of Kari Newell, a local restaurant owner.

The police department conducted a raid Aug. 11 at the Marion County Record newspaper that has drawn criticism from freedom of the press advocates and legal experts across the country.

On Thursday, KSHB 41 I-Team's Jessica McMaster reported a key witness in the case said she was directed by Cody to delete text messages.

Restaurant owner Kari Newell told McMaster earlier this month Chief Cody told her in a text message she was the victim of crime.

Newell is a local restaurant owner whose driving record Cody used as a premise to raid Marion County Record and two homes.

The day of Newell’s interview, Newell said she no longer had the text messages between her and Cody.

The I-Team asked Newell for the text messages between her and Cody, but according to Newell, she deleted the text messages at the chief's behest.

“I did make mention that I didn’t know the necessity of that because there was nothing inappropriate in the text messages,” Newell said in an interview this week.

Newell said the chief’s request came after the raids as rumors began to circulate about Newell and Cody’s relationship, which Newell insists is platonic, according to McMaster's story, which ran on KSHB 41 and kshb.com on Thursday.

According to Newell, the chief didn't want people to draw conclusions about their relationship based off the texts.

“I kind of agreed and so I did delete those messages against my better judgment and immediately regretted it,” Newell said in Thursday's story.

