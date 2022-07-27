Mars Petcare to expand Kansas City facility, add 95 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Through investing $82 million into its Kansas City, Missouri, facility, Mars Petcare announced it will add 95 more jobs at the plant.

The expansion will increase the facility’s production to meet rising demand for dog and cat treats, according to a press release from Mars Petcare.

“As the bond between people and their pets has never been stronger, we’re dedicated to answering the ever-growing needs of pet parents and furthering our purpose: A Better World for Pets,” Ikdeep Singh, global resident at Mars Pet Nutrition, said. “We’re proud to deepen our commitment to Kansas City and to our Associates who play a critical role in continuing to deliver product innovation to meet the new ways pet parents seek to bond with and feed their pets.”

According to Mars Petcare, expanding the KCMO facility will increase production capacity for GREENIES treats by more than 75%, or 940 million treats per year.

“We applaud Mars Petcare for its commitment to Missouri and its continued investment in Kansas City,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “Since the facility opened in 2006, Mars Petcare has embraced local talent to create jobs and boost the regional economy. We look forward to seeing the additional positive impact this expansion will have for our state.”

—