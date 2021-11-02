Masks could be coming off this week for adults in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks could be coming off adults this week in Kansas City, Missouri, if the city council approves an ordinance mandating masks indoors only for those 18 and younger.

The ordinance will be heard and possibly voted at the 9 a.m. meeting of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Wednesday.

The committee will meet in the Council Chamber on the 26th floor of City Hall, 414 East 12th Street.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, a strong supporter of the city's current mask mandate, is the chairman of the committee.

The community health guidance included in the ordinance states, "All persons are encouraged to limit exposure by obtaining a federally-approved vaccine and properly wearing a face covering or mask when applicable and maintaining social distancing when indoors at a place of

public accommodation. The use of face coverings or masks is recommended in indoor private settings and crowded outdoor settings where there is close contact with other people who may not be fully vaccinated."

If the council committee approves the new ordinance, it will go Thursday to the full council for a possible final vote.