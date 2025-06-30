Master's Transportation expands headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, hiring 100 more workers in 2025

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Master's Transportation plans to expand its operations in Kansas City, Missouri, which includes a move into a 300,000-square-foot facility and adding 100 local jobs by the end of 2025.

Master's Transportation expands HQ in KC, hiring 100 more local jobs in 2025

The company plans to add these positions to the approximately 170 jobs it currently provides in the metro area.

"My new job title is business development representative," said Adarius Wells, a new hire at Master's Transportation.

KSHB 41/Chris Morrison Adarius Wells started his first day in sales on Monday at Master's Transportation

Wells said finding a job in his hometown was essential.

"There's a lot of jobs outside of the Kansas City area, or you have to do your hand at remote, hybrid, online," Wells said.

The goal behind the company's move was to get everyone, from production to sales, under one roof.

The company sells and runs customized buses and shuttles.

"Because of the growth of the company, we were in five separate buildings in Belton," said Rachel Valdiviez, human resources manager at Master's Transportation.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Rachel Valdiviez, human resources manager, Master's Transportation.

The move also significantly increases production capacity.

"We came out of a little tiny space where they could maybe work on six at a time into a massive space where we can kinda ramp up," Valdiviez said.

While Master's Transportation serves clients nationwide, with offices across the country, the company remains committed to keeping its headquarters in the Midwest.

"This is home," Valdiviez said. "Our goal is to provide a lot of jobs and a lot of opportunity for people to grow with the company."

Development officials said this expansion strengthens and diversifies the local workforce.

"Being able to show employers that we have a skilled workforce in whatever category or whatever sector you're talking about is really attractive," said Brandon Haggard, project manager at the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB 41 Brandon Haggard is a project manager with the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City.

Haggard believes this growth will help attract more jobs to the Kansas City area.

"We have a good swath of categories and sectors we can be operating in," Haggard said.

For new employees like Wells, the opportunity represents the beginning of a promising career path.

"I'm looking forward to being part of that growth," Wells said.

