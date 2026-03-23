Mathew Naylor to depart National WWI Museum and Memorial after 14-year run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial today announced that President and CEO Matthew Naylor will conclude his tenure in 2027 after 14 years.

The museum’s Board of Trustees said Monday it has initiated a search for the next leader, with the goal of welcoming a new president and CEO by early 2027.

Naylor has committed to staying through the museum’s 2026 centennial and remaining through June 2027 to ensure a smooth transition. He then plans to relocate to his native Australia to be closer to family.

Board Chair Tom Whittaker said in a news release that Naylor has given the institution extraordinary years.

“His vision, his leadership and his deep commitment to this place have transformed what the National WWI Museum and Memorial is and what it can become,” Whittaker said.

During his tenure, the institution completed a comprehensive renovation of the Main Gallery, opened the Wylie Gallery, developed the new Lower Level and the Bergman Family Open Storage Center. Two capital campaigns totaling more than $100 million in philanthropic support have placed the museum and memorial on solid financial footing.

Naylor’s leadership also encompassed some of the most consequential events in its history. The institution received a second congressional designation in 2014, weathered COVID-19 without any staff layoffs, hosted the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City’s Independence Celebration and the Stars and Stripes Picnic, and is preparing for the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival.

Naylor said it has been a privilege to help shape an institution that means so much to the community and the nation.

“I will always be proud of what we built together from new galleries and programs to a deeper connection between this historic site and the public it serves,” he said.

