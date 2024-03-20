Mattel Adventure Park coming to Bonner Springs in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will soon be able to start the day with, "Good morning, Barbie," when the Mattel Adventure Park comes to Bonner Springs in 2026.

The park will feature Hot Wheels roller coasters, a larger-than-life Barbie Beach House that features an interactive retail experience, Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor attractions for younger visitors and more.

Mattel and Epic Resort Destinations plan to break ground on the project later this year.

Construction is already underway on the first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona.

Mattel CFO Josh Silverman is confident the Kansas City project will “bring iconic brands to life.”

“We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones,” Silverman said in a news release.

Attractions will also include a mini golf course inspired by Magic 8 Ball and Pictionary, Masters of the Universe-themed laser tag arena, climbable UNO structure and a Barbie-themed flying theater.

More details on the upcoming park can be found on the park’s website.

—