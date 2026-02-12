Mayor, city manager present $2.5 billion budget proposal for 2026-27 to Kansas City, Missouri, City Council

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Mario Vasquez presented a $2.5 billion budget proposal for fiscal year 2026-27 to the KCMO City Council on Thursday.

In a letter delivered to the city council with the budget proposal, Lucas and Vasquez stated that in the most recent resident satisfaction survey, "Kansas Citians prioritized the maintenance of streets, sidewalks and infrastructure; the quality of police services; housing services and the quality of neighborhood services."

The largest slice of the total budget, 28.8%, is allotted to public safety, including KCPD and KCFD.

The 2026-27 budget proposal includes $363.5 million for the police department and $336.6 million for the fire department.

The submitted budget for public safety is $742.5 million, an increase of 7.4%.

There will be three public budget meetings where KCMO residents can learn more about the proposed budget and share their opinions on how they want their tax dollars spent.

The first meeting is Monday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ruskin High School, 7000 East 111th St.

The second public meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Guadalupe Community Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez.

The final public meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at Winnetonka High School, 5815 N.E. 48th St.

The city council will vote on the budget at its council meeting on Thursday, March 26, at KCMO City Hall, 414 East 12th St.

