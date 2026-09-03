Mayor recommends Kevin McManus to fill council vacancy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that he is recommending Kevin McManus to fill the Sixth District At-Large vacant seat on the City Council.

The seat was left vacant following Andrea Bough's departure to lead the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City.

The recommendation will go before the full City Council this afternoon.

“Kevin McManus has spent his career serving Kansas City, and I'm confident he's the right person to represent the voices of South Kansas City as we build a safer, more vibrant, and more accessible community for families and neighborhoods in a vital part of our city,” said Mayor Lucas.

McManus represented the Sixth District on the City Council from 2015-2023, serving as Mayor Pro Tem for his final term. Before that, he represented South Kansas City in the Missouri General Assembly for three terms.

If confirmed, McManus would only fill the remainder of Bough's term, ending August 1, 2027. He has pledged not to run for election to any elected position in the 2027 municipal elections.