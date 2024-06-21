Mayors address homelessness, other issues at United States Conference of Mayors meeting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of mayors from across the country are in Kansas City , Missouri, this week.

The United States Conference of Mayors is meeting to discuss some of the biggest issues facing their cities and learn solutions from one another.

One of the big topics of conversation is homelessness.

The discussion started with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addressing the need for more solutions for homeless people who now need relief from the dangerous high temperatures in her city.

"We are concerned with of a couple of threats that we face," Bass said. "Number one, we are moving into summer. It's supposed to be an extremely hot summer. We often provide shelter during the winter months. Now we have to think about providing shelter during the summer months."

It's a concern nearly every city has during the summer months.

"I think what we're doing right, right now, is that there's a lot more communication, collaboration with the city on warming centers that took place during the winter. I think that was a success," said Dr. Terry Megli, City Union Mission's executive director in Kansas City, Missouri.

The city is taking the success of its winter warming centers and applying what worked to keep people cool in the summer.

That saves lives, but ultimately it's a Band-Aid on a deeper wound and KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas knows that.

"We end up being the ones who have to address the issues," Lucas said.

Another problem that needs solutions is transportation.

Because if someone wants to work to change their life, they need a way to get to a job.

"Instead, we are relying on a bus system that often finds itself underfunded, but also one where we need to expand into our suburban community. That is a huge part of what our conversation will be," Lucas said.

One of those out-of-the box solutions is donated cars for those people who have stabilized their lives and landed jobs.

"We've seen the success rate of those staying employed, which also means staying housed," Megli said. "We’re seeing nearly 60% after a year still employed, still going to work, driving and contributing to society.”

Megli says at the core to of any of the solutions is care.

"It just takes a relationship," he said. "Time, energy, and love on somebody," he said.

