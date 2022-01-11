Medicinal, recreational marijuana legalization on Kansas lawmakers minds

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers have convened in Topeka for a 90-day special legislative session.

Included on some lawmakers lists are legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana.

In 2021, the Kansas House lawmakers passed a version of legalizing medicinal marijuana, but it never got out of the Senate.

Kansas House democrats say they’ll try again with a bold move.

“Well, it's radically different,” Rep. Jason Probst, who represents Hutchison said.

In order to get it done, Robst says he’ll need the voters to do it.

“After many years of trying to get some of these things done, maybe it's just time to turn it over to voters and let them have a chance to weigh in on it,” he said.

It's a vote some are ready for.

“The people have to decide, they have to vote,” one person KSHB 41 News spoke to said.

“All the other states are benefiting out-of-state,” another person said. “Kansas is starting to see that maybe something we could do here.”

“It's completely ridiculous that somebody on one side of the line can do something and people on the other side can't,” Probst said.

The resolution would need to pass by a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.

Probst says if passed, it would be put on the November ballot.

“This is a pretty bold move,” Probst said. “We have [Fort Hays University] polling that shows almost 70% of Kansans want this. All the states around us have it if the legislature can't get it done. It's time to ask the people if they're willing to make us get it done.”

If it makes it to the ballot and is passed, lawmakers would need to get into the details of rule making next special session.

“Not everybody has to use it, but the people who use it are paying the tax on it,” Probst said.

Probst plans to introduce the resolution next week.