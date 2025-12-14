KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

She spent most of her Sunday freezing along with nearly 80,000 fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to get her story on the Chiefs drumline.

—

It's one thing to feel the energy at a Chiefs game, and it's another to feel the rumble.

Meet the beat behind the team: Chiefs Rumble energizes 77,000 fans

The Chiefs Rumble, the team's drumline, brings the energy to fans before, during and after each home game.

Brian Luton/KSHB Matt Arnet

"I never thought there would be an opportunity beyond playing in college, playing in drum course, or even play again — much less get to be on a stage like this where we’re performing in front of 80,000 people," said Matt Arnet, director of Chiefs Rumble.

Many of the Chiefs Rumble members have been carrying the beat since childhood.

Brian Luton/KSHB Meredith DiGiacomo

“It’s another form of expression musically that we don’t get as we get older and as we age out of college," Meredith DiGiacomo, who plays the cymbals for the Rumble, said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Marcus Stevenson

Marcus Stevenson, a snare drummer for the Chiefs Rumble, said its the drumline's job to bring the energy to the fans.

“Just having all those eyes on you makes you want to give that energy back," Stevenson said.

