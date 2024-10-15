Mental wellness campus to open in Olathe, will offer clinical and holistic care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a groundbreaking move to address the rising mental health crisis, Children's Mercy Hospital and Camber Mental Health have opened a 72-bed mental wellness campus at 1277 W. 153rd St. in Olathe, Kansas.

“It’s really life-changing," said Sara Schlagel, senior vice president at Children's Mercy Camber. "We are able to provide services to children and adults like we never have before.”

The facility is the first of its kind in the metro area, providing comprehensive mental health services for teens and adults.

The campus, a $53 million project, offers a combination of inpatient care, hospital services, and holistic care.

This unique approach is designed to create a more supportive and nurturing environment for patients seeking mental health help.

The need for mental health services have never been greater, Schlagel said.

"We have seen suicidality and suicide behavior skyrocket in the last decade," she said.

She said that's because of an epidemic of loneliness.

The new campus is designed to offer a therapeutic, warm, and inviting atmosphere.

Schlagel will run day-to-day operations at the campus.

She said their innovative and comprehensive care can make a difference.

A child's average stay is five to seven days, for adults, it's eight to 12 days.

She said people can expect clinical and holistic care, with expressive therapies like recreation, art, and music, along with the opportunity to connect with nature.

“We focus on building resilience in others and that is a distinct difference in how we do things differently here," she said. "We focus on emotional well-being, behavioral regulation, executive functioning, and interpersonal safety as part of our resilience curriculum."

She hopes to remove the stigma of getting mental health help.

"There's been a need for quite some time for us to combine both inpatient and outpatient care without feeling that inpatient care is sterile or restrictive," Schlagel said. "It's really meant to be rejuvenating."

She said since 2019 there has been a 60% increase in suicidal children and teens seeking care at Children's Mercy's emergency room.

“The use of social media has really not helped our adolescent kids," she said. "It’s made it hard for them to connect with others.”

The opening of this new campus is a significant step towards addressing this growing crisis and providing much-needed mental health support to the community.

Emily Snow, senior administrative director of behavioral health at Children's Mercy, believes the campus will change lives.

“I hope to see less kids going through the juvenile justice system," Snow said. "I hope to see less kids sitting up to 120 hours in the emergency room."

Snow said 4,000 children came to Children’s Mercy Hospital's emergency room last year with behavioral health issues.

While 80% were able to go home, 20% required inpatient, psychiatric hospitalization, a service that can be difficult to find in the area.

“I think it’s important that families take their kids seriously,” said Snow.

She says the next step would be to call a doctor, call 988, the suicide hotline, or Camber about an admission.

“We have had a dire need for extended mental health services in the KC area,” said Sheila Albers.

In 2018, Sheila Alber’s son, John, was killed by an Overland Park police officer when John was experiencing a mental health crisis.

She said as a mom and a former principal she knew getting help was limited, expensive and there were months of waiting lists included.

“This center is going to save lives,” she said.

Her expectation has always been if the family is in crisis, there’s immediate help and she thinks this center will provide that.

In her words, it’s a relief.

“Just happy," she said. It’s a good, good feeling.”

The center is scheduled to open December 2nd.

For referrals, call 913-890-7500.

To learn more about Children's Mercy Illuminate Mental Health Projectclick here.