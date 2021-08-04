Mercy Springfield paramedic dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mercy Springfield paramedic died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Mercy Emergency Medical Services.
Sue Gregory, 57, passed away after battling COVID, according to a Facebook post.
"Sue passed away this morning following her battle with COVID, surrounded by family and loved ones," the post said. "We mourn today, but also celebrate and honor her faithful service to her community for so many years."
Gregory's death comes after the delta variant spread rapidly in the area, and Springfield hospitals reported pandemic high of hospitalizations.