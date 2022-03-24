Meta chooses Kansas City for construction of $800M data center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri economic development leaders gathered Thursday at Union Station to announce plans to build a massive data-storage facility for Meta in Kansas City, Missouri.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, selected the Kansas City region for a new hyper-scale data center.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons and KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas were among those present for the announcement.

“We are here today to make a bigger announcement than Tyreek Hill’s trade,” Parson joked in his initial remarks.

Meta will invest $800 million in the nearly 1 million-square-foot facility, which will bring around 100 new jobs to the area.

The project also will generate another 1,300 construction jobs at its peak.

Parson called it one of the largest investments in state history.

“Kansas City is the fastest-growing tech market in the United States,” Parson said.

He said that Meta recognized that when making the choice.

Parson also said Missouri ranks 10th in the U.S. for women in technology and KCMO ranks 10th in the U.S. for best business climates.

“This is why we’re on the right track here in Missouri,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.