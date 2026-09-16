Metallica, Limp Bizkit, Avatar to play Arrowhead Stadium in May 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metallica, Limp Bizkit and Avatar are set to make a stop in Kansas City next May as part of Metallica's M72 World Tour.

North American shows run from May 8, 2027, to June 19, 2027. The Arrowhead Stadium stop is set for Saturday, May 29, 2027.

Metallica Metallica to Arrowhead

Tickets go on sale next week:



Fan Club presale begins Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m.

Local presale begins Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.

General sale begins Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m.

Nearly 100 shows have been played across 26 countries since the M72 World Tour kicked off in 2023. The tour resumes in 2027 in Vancouver before making 11 other stops across North America.

For more information, click here.

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