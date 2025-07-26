Metropolitan Energy Center faces layoffs after cuts in federal funds

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC) in Kansas City faces layoffs, program cuts, and an uncertain future after its federal funding was slashed.

MEC is a nonprofit organization that offers programs on saving energy and tips for healthy living in homes.

Project Living Proof is the Metropolitan Energy Center's demonstration home used to showcase ways homeowners can make their residences more energy efficient.

Cuts made in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" could make a big impact on the programs they offer.

"It gets infuriating, anxiety-inducing, and I know we're not alone," said Mary English, building performance programanager at MEC.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Mary English is the Building Performance Program Manager for MEC.

English gave KSHB 41 a tour of Project Living Proof and pointed out various energy-efficient features throughout the home.

The demonstration house has displays with commonly used insulation materials, energy conservation aerators on faucets, and eco-friendly building materials.

Many of MEC's programs have been paused after federal funding cuts.

Project Living Proof may be next.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill" modified clean energy tax incentives, putting organizations like MEC at risk.

The Trump administration has said their goals are to expand domestic fossil fuel production and roll back federal support for clean energy and climate initiatives.

MEC's Executive Director, Kelly Gilbert, says federal funding makes up 90% of the nonprofit's budget.

"We have had to do some layoffs already, and we are working to fill the gaps in our funding so we don't have to do additional layoffs," Gilbert said. "But it is a struggle."

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Kelly Gilbert is the Executive Director of the MEC.

They're turning to fundraisers and donations, something they haven't relied heavily on in the past.

"Help celebrate not only our agenda, but each other, so the team has things to look forward to," said Royce Martin, director of people & operations at MEC.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Royce Martin is the Director of People and Operations at MEC.

The work MEC does is hard to see. Like the model home,there's a lot of behind-the-scenes.

"It's a lot of work, really good work for the benefit of the communities that we may not be able to do," Gilbert said.

They hope they don't run out of energy before they see their mission through.

MEC is hosting a fundraiser at Hamburger Mary's on August 7. More information will be available soon.

