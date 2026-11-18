MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff's Office in Kansas is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after Undersheriff Kelly's patrol vehicle was struck by another car Tuesday on 69 Highway.

The sheriff's office said Kelly was helping another motorist with a flat tire near 259th Street and had positioned his vehicle to protect himself and the other motorist "due to the location of the flat tire being close to the traveled portion of the roadway."

Miami County Sheriff's Office

While helping the motorist, a passing car hit Kelly's vehicle, and the impact caused the passing car to roll over, according to the sheriff's office.

After the vehicle came to a stop, Kelly was able to remove the driver from the overturned vehicle. The sheriff's office said no one involved suffered any serious injuries.

Miami County Sheriff's Office

The incident prompted the sheriff's office to remind drivers about the state's Move Over Law, which was expanded in 2025 to include all motorists stopped along the roadway with their hazard lights activated, not just emergency vehicles.

Drivers are required to move into another lane when approaching a stopped vehicle if it is safe to do so. If changing lanes is not possible, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution, the sheriff's office said.

"This incident serves as a powerful reminder of just how quickly a routine roadside assist can turn into a potentially deadly situation," the sheriff's office said. "The outcome could have been much different."

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the sheriff's office said.