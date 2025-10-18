Miami County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect following vehicle pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a suspect after he fled the scene following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash Friday night.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. Friday, a Miami County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a green Jeep Cherokee for a missing tag.

The vehicle fled from the traffic stop, initiating a pursuit.

According to the Miami County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit lasted about eight minutes before the suspect vehicle entered a driveway in the 30500 block of W. 327th Street.

The car then drove through a yard, broke the fence, and fell into a tall grass field before ultimately crashing into a nearby pond.

A perimeter was quickly established with the assistance of the Osawatomie Police Department. K-9 officer Clay was deployed, along with drones from the Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

After an extensive search by ground and air for three hours, the suspect's vehicle was recovered from the water. As a precaution, the Osawatamie Fire Department assisted in checking the water for the suspect, but the search was called off around 2 a.m.

The suspect remains at large. Deputies believe the individual was last seen walking south from the pond through the field.

Dash camera footage identified the suspect as a white male; no further descriptors were visible. It is unknown if the suspect is armed.

This case is still under investigation and the Miami County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

