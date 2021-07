KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Andrew won his first heat in the men's 100M breaststroke in the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrew, who once trained in Lawrence, won heat 5 with a time of 58.62.

James Wilby of Great Britain finished in second with a time of 58.99.

Andrew will be in the pool again tonight competing in the 100M breaststroke semifinals, and if he qualifies, will compete in the finals tomorrow night.